Coles Johnson

Coles M. Johnston, 89, of Cambridge, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center in East Moline. Cremation has been accorded and a graveside committal service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 12th, at Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge United Methodist Church. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Cambridge, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Coles Merlyn Johnston was born August 31, 1931 in Cambridge Township, the son of Willis E. and Ruby Vincent Johnston. He was educated in Galva area schools and graduated from Galva High School in 1949. His marriage to M. Joan Schieferdecker took place on January 27, 1952 in Cambridge.

He worked for the Henry Services Company as a feed salesman for 31 years, retiring in 1997. His memberships included the Cambridge United Methodist Church and the Cambridge American Legion Post No. 417, and his hobby was woodworking. He enjoyed so much attending grandchildren's sports and school activities.

Those surviving are his wife, Joan, a son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Kim Johnston, Cambridge, a son-in-law, Donald Moody, Weeki Wachee, FL, four grandchildren and spouses, Aaron and Libby Johnston, Atlanta, GA, Brandon and Jessie Johnston, Coal Valley, Tim and Jacee Johnston, Normal, IL, Tracy and Terry DeMay, Annawan,. Other survivors include seven great grandchildren, Logan and Ethan DeMay, Noah and Bowen Johnston, Landry and Campbell Johnston, Lincoln Johnston, and a sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Robert Curry, Tucson, AZ. His parents, a daughter, Coleen Moody, and a sister, Donna Hervey, preceded him in death.

Online condolences expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.

Published on December 08, 2020