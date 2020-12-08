Kendra Pahlow

Kendra Pahlow, 79 of Windermere, Fl. passed away, Sunday November 8, 2020 at ORMC Orlando. She slipped away peacefully, with family present.

She was born August 8, 1941 in Kewanee, IL. She was the Daughter of Russell and Kathryn (Vincent) Alderman. She is survived by husband Larry, three children…Scott (Robbie Ann) Memphis: Larken, Windermere; Ryan (Ashley) Ponte Vedra, Fl. And seven grandchildren: Ryan, Eston, and Mason: Ben and Luke Holderman; Anna Grace and Lilly Russell. Also surviving is Brother Richard Alderman (Lynn) of Pontiac, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kendra graduated from Galva High School in Galva IL. In 1959. She was a cheerleader, band and choir member and attended many band and vocal festivals. She was a class officer, student council representative, FAA Sweetheart and Homecoming Queen.

She attended Illinois State University and sang with a vocal group there. During this time, she also sang with a dance band, The Dreamtimers.

Prior to marriage, Kendra worked at the YMCA in Kewannee, IL. where she taught swimming , life saving and water related sports. She most enjoyed working with handicapped children. During this time, she was active in Beta Sigma Phi, a national women’s service organization.

Kendra Married Larry Pahlow on March 17, 1963 in Galva. Initially, they lived in Charleston, S.C where her husband’s ship was ported. Post Navy, moves to Memphis, Gross Isle, MI., Little Rock and Florida provided a number of good friends in many places. Their children grew up primarily in Little Rock where they lived from 1975 until 1986. The family was active in the Lutheran church and all three children attended Christ Lutheran School. Kendra was a substitute teacher there and was involved in many of the schools extracurricular activities. She started the school’s first marching and drill team. Most significantly, she produced and directed “The Music Man” recruiting all the actors, singers and musicians. It was on the church’s grandest and most successful fund raisers.

While the family moved to Florida in 1986, Kendra obtained her realtor’s license and worked in a large Coldwell-Banker office. She was a charter member of the Central Florida Women’s League, a large and highly successful charitable organization. She also became a member of the Sunshine Singers, a group of ladies that performed for the enjoyment of senior citizens, veterans, etc. She grew up in a musical family and stayed at it as long as she could.

Like so many other grandmothers, her greatest joy was her grandchildren; whether attending ball games, recitals, or making them fried chicken or milk shakes, she loved doing things for them.

Donations in Kendra’s name may be made to:

St. Judes Children’s Hospital, Galva, Illinois Volunteer Fire Department, Galva Lions Club. Arrangements entrusted to Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Gotha, FLwww.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com

Published on December 08, 2020