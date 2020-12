Peter Gust

Peter M. Gust, 89, of East Moline, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Genesis Senior Living - Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded and no public services will be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published on December 08, 2020