DeAnne Anderson

DeAnne L. Anderson, 83, of Alpha, IL passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg. Visitation is 1-3 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. Private services are Monday, December 14, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Taylor Ridge. Burial is in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Taylor Ridge.

Published on December 10, 2020