James Holevoet

James V. Holevoet, 81, passed away at home on December 9th surrounded by his family. He was born October 12, 1939 to Prosper and Elizabeth (Reygaert). He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1957 and attended the University of Illinois. He also served in the National Guard and Army Reserve and was awarded Soldier of the Year by the Chicago Tribune in 1959. He married Donna Orlandi on August 1, 1964. He was a lifelong farmer and cattle feeder in Cornwall Township where he and Donna raised their family. He drove a school bus for the Atkinson School District for several years upon which many may still remember his kind and caring demeanor. He was a director of the Farmers Mutual Electric Cooperative for 40 years and served his beloved Township on its board for 26 years in various roles. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father, supporting his wife in her chosen profession as a teacher and attending nearly every event in which his children and grandchildren participated. He continued farming until his death working alongside his youngest son, Joe.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Angie (Spencer) Klaassen, Bill (Kiyoko) and Joe (Jo Lea); his grandchildren, Hannah and Henry Klaassen, Shinju and Kokoro Holevoet; and brother, Vernon (Marcia). He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William and Marvin.

Cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a private family service at a later date. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Atkinson Fire and Rescue or the James Holevoet Memorial Fund.

Published on December 10, 2020