Milo Brokaw

Milo Brokaw age 65, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from complications of Covid 19.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date in the summer of 2021. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello has taken Milo and his family into their care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or the charity of choice.

Surviving is his wife, (Mary) of Monticello 2 brothers, Randy (Sue) Brokaw, Delhi, , Kim (Katherine) Brokaw, Cedar Rapids, 5 nieces and nephews, Chris (Deb) Brokaw, Amber Barnhart, Robyn Eastin, Jack Brokaw, Kate Brokaw, 11 great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, his sister Monica and a nephew Nick.

Milo Blake Brokaw was born May 9, 1955 at Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Ray and Nancy Morgan, Brokaw. Milo graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the class of 1973. Milo married Mary Werner on October 18, 1980 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Milo worked as a mechanic and later was a semi-driver for Schmidt Dairy Equipment.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and cheering for Kevin Harvick. He also enjoyed watching the NHRA and John Wayne movies.

Published on December 10, 2020