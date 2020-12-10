Nancy Brokaw

Nancy Brokaw, 89, passed away Tuesday morning, December 8, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, due to complications of Covid-19.

Nancy Ann Morgan was born February 24, 1931 in Geneseo, IL. She was the daughter of Rena Johnson Morgan and Orville Bartz of Geneseo. After graduating from the Geneseo High School in 1948, Nancy worked at the Rock Island Arsenal.

Nancy married Ray C. Brokaw on May 25, 1949 at the First Lutheran Church, Geneseo, Il. The couple operated a Conoco Gas Station in Geneseo. In 1953 they moved to Monticello, IA where Ray and Nancy started a Surge Dairy Equipment business. Nancy worked briefly as a telephone operator and a rural mail carrier but was primarily a lifelong home keeper. Ray and Nancy retired from the Surge business in 1993.

Surviving are 2 sons: Randy Brokaw and his wife, Sue of Delhi, IA, Kim Brokaw and his wife, Katherine of Cedar Rapids; her daughter-in-law, Mary Brokaw of Monticello; her 5 grandchildren, Chris (Deb) Brokaw, Amber Barnhart, Robyn Eastin, Jack Brokaw, and Kate Brokaw; and her 11 great-grandchildren, Serena, Sawyer, Griffin, Holden, and Hudson Brokaw, Hunter, Reid, and Kadence Barnhart, MaKenna Patterson, Connor and Tyler Eastin; and her sister, Carol VanMeenen of Atkinson, IL.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ray, in 2001, her daughter, Monica on February 27, 2020, her son, Milo, on November 30, 2020, and her grandson, Nick, in 1990.

Nancy was a member of Peace Church in Monticello. She was a 50+ year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She loved to do anything crafty, cross stitch, ceramics, knitting, and crocheting.

Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Nancy and her family into their care. Due to Covid-19, services are not planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Camp Courageous or Peace Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassion and attentiveness in caring for Nancy, as well as to Above and Beyond Health Care & Hospice.

Published on December 10, 2020