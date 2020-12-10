Viola M. Selelrs

Viola M. Sellers, 91, of rural Galva, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at OSF St. Luke Medical Center, Kewanee. Private family funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 11th, at the Galva Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be in the Galva Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 11 a.m to Noon on Friday, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to he Viola Sellers Memorial Fund.

Viola May Tonn was born December 18, 1928 in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur H. and Martha Riggen Tonn. She was graduated from Walnut Grove High School in Altona, IL. Her marriage to Francis O. Sellers, Jr. took place on January 15, 1949 in Galva. He passed away on February 17, 2008.

Francis and Vicky operated Sellers Sales & Service Chevy/Olds dealership in Toulon, IL from 1951 to 1956 where she was a certified Chevrolet accountant for the business. The couple moved to the farm in rural Gavla where they raised their family and farmed. Vicky was always working hard tending to children, gardening, and farming.

Those surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Steven A. (Susan) Sellers, Knoxville, Francis O. Sellers, III, Galva, Frederick V. and Mary Sellers, Columbia, SC, and a daughter and son-in-law, Viola June and Randy Hagerty, LaFayette, IL. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, Katie (Jeff) White, Jeffrey (Angie) Sellers, Corey (Emily) Sellers, Aaron (Abby) Sellers, Eric (Erica) Sellers, Ryan (Kristen) Patty, and Craig (Ann) Patty, and 15 great grandchildren. Her parents, her husband, a grandson, Francis O. Sellers, IV, a sister, Betty (Dick) Palmer, and a brother, Eugene (Shirley) Tonn, preceded her in death.

Vicky's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the support given to her and the family to her many caretakers over the years most recently, Julie Roper, Sara Roper, Emily Sellers, Becky Bennison, and the team at Hillcrest Home. You will never know how much you mean to us.

