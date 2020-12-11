Helen J. Ludwig

Helen J. Ludwig, 83, of Geneseo, IL passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on December 10, 2020 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Steven Mueller will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church Preschool, 316 S. Oakwood Avenue, Geneseo, IL, 61254. Visit www.geneseolutheranchurch.com for COVID guidelines.

Helen was born on June 14, 1937 in Geneseo, the daughter of Charles and Cobie (Miller) McKinzie. She attended Geneseo schools. On February 17, 1957 she married Wayne Ludwig. Helen worked at Rock Island Arsenal, Buechler's Clothing Store, Concordia Church and Farmers National Bank. She was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Wayne; daughters, Brenda Martins of Raleigh, NC; Marta (Sal) Gallagher of Coal Valley; a son, Brian (Rhonda) Ludwig of Geneseo; grandchildren, Morgan Ketner of Bettendorf, IA; Tom (Megan) Peal of Davenport, IA; and Lauren Ludwig of Geneseo; great-grandsons, Griffin Ketner and Jack Peal; a sister, Dixie (Don) Lund of Osco; and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Dorothy Quayle, Janet Stenzel and Rosalyn Fleming; a half-brother, Gerald McKinzie; and a son-in-law, Craig Martins.

Published on December 11, 2020