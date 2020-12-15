Rita Ann Mason

Rita Ann Mason, 85, of Sandoval passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia. Rita was a faithful minister’s wife, serving alongside her husband, Allan in eight United Church of Christ churches until his retirement in 1999. During this time Rita was the heart of activity in the church, singing in the choir, participating in VBS, and teaching Sunday School. Rita had amazing talent in her fingers, knitting sweaters and afghans for her family and friends. She enjoyed the beauty of God’s creation and liked to travel around Northern Illinois and California. Rita led a life of humble generosity and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval is privileged to be assisting the family of Rita Mason with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made in Rita’s honor to the Sandoval Fire Department and will be accepted by the funeral home. Online condolences and memories of Rita may be shared with the family by visiting www.maczfuneralhomes.com and/or on the funeral home’s Facebook page.

Along with her husband, Allan, survivors that will remember the special way Rita cared for her family include her beloved children, Sue Brown and husband Mitch of East Peoria, Julie Nichols and husband Ron of Edwardsville, Diane Hillebrenner and husband Craig of Willard, Missouri; cherished grandchildren, Nick Mason, Allison Harris, Mason Brown, Austin Brown, Heather Hillebrenner, Heidi Gaulding; precious great-grandchildren, Noah Barnes, Aden, Avery Gaulding and Micah Hillebrenner; siblings, Bob Marsell and wife Bea of Lincoln, California, Doyle Marsell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Dave Marsell and wife Karen of Cahone, Colorado.

She was born on September 12, 1935 the daughter of Bob and Margie (Rees) Marsell in Cortez, Colorado. She married Allan Mason in 1955 in Long Beach, California and he survives in Sandoval. Rita was preceded in death by both her parents, Bob and Margie Marsell; and daughter, Sharlene Mason.

Published on December 15, 2020