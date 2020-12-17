Elaine Black

Elaine F. Black, 77, of Hillsdale, Illinois, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Albany. She was married to William “Bill” Black. He died in 1991. A graveside service will be in the Bethesda Cemetery, Hillsdale. Memorials may be made to the Hillsdale Fire Department. Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, is assisting with arrangements.

Surviving are her son, Larry (Lisa) Black, Cordova; daughter, Teresa (Robert) Hutton, Albany; grandchildren, Briar (Chelsey) Black, Alexandria (Decker) Lyon, Ashton Hutton, Autumn Hutton; sister, Kay (Chet) Taylor; and a great grandson, Bennett William Black. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com

Published on December 17, 2020