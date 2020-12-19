Jeanette DePauw

Jeanette Theresa Thomas DePauw, 92, passed away on December 17, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, Illinois. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a private immediate family only funeral at St. John’s Catholic Church at 10:30, Tuesday, December 22, 2020. The service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjohnrapidscity/live/. A public celebration will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established.

Born on June 18, 1928, to Neal and Katherine (Nonnenmacher) Thomas, she always imagined she would marry a farmer. She did just that on September 1, 1951, when she married Julian DePauw at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport, Iowa. Over the years, they farmed in Cambridge, Geneseo, Erie, and Port Byron before retiring to Geneseo. Julian preceded her in death on September 14, 2007.

As a young woman, Jeanette worked at Iowa Mutual Insurance in Davenport, Iowa. Born a city girl, she quickly learned the wonders of being a dairy farmer’s wife, worrying about the crops, the weather, and the health of the herd, as well as caring for her beloved lamb, Lucy, marveling at birth of a new calf and the pride of working an organic farm, long before it was the thing to do. After five children came along, she worked many years at Riverdale Schools in Port Byron, Illinois, making lifelong friends of staff and students, alike. She was stellar at cooking for an army. No one in need was ever turned away. After her retirement, she enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s countless concerts, plays, sporting events and award ceremonies.

A devout Catholic, Jeanette was a long-time member of St. John’s Church in Rapids City, where she taught CCD for many years, and most recently a member of St. Malachy’s Church, Geneseo, where she volunteered tirelessly with the SPEC Program. She relied heavily on our Lord for guidance, and her rosary was her constant companion.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Joe, Rosemary Osborn (Ed), Bob (Pam), Peg Walker (Byron), and Eddie; grandchildren, Alex, Ben (Steffanie), Abby, Christine (Erik), Phil, Kate (Steve), Tom (Julia), Mary (Jesse), Jake and Sarah (Adam); great grandchildren, Maison, Ember, Penelope, Julia (Alex), Ethan, Julia, Rosie, Brendan (Madeline), Rachel, Myranda, Theo, Jack and Mara; great-great grandchildren, Ryker, Esme’ and Haeman, brother-in-law, Duke Tyler, sister-in-law, Patricia DePauw, and godchildren, Jack Yegge, Mary Henry, and Linda Dierks. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Katherine Tyler, daughter-in-law, Marilyn DePauw, granddaughter, Rachel DePauw, brother- and sister-in-law, Bill and Dorothy DePauw, brother-in-law, Oscar DePauw, nieces Cathy Hootman and Margaret Judge.

The family would like to thank the Hillcrest Home staff for their extraordinary care, compassion, and friendship.

Published on December 19, 2020