Mary Ann Green

Mary Ann Green, 89, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo, IL. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at North Cemetery, Geneseo. Deacon Tom Wachtel will officiate. A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 on Tuesday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, St. Malachy Catholic Church, and Geneseo Moose Lodge.

Mary was born on August 27, 1931, the daughter of John and Emma (Fritch) Wachtel, in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School. Mary Ann married Harmon Green, and together they raised a family. She was a lifelong member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and was very active within the Women of the Moose. She loved jigsaw puzzles and shopping.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Terry (Dan) Johnson, Talco, TX, and Lonny (Tammy) Taylor, Atkinson, IL; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma; husband, Harmon; son, John Taylor; and grandson, Christopher Taylor.

Published on December 21, 2020