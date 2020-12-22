Mary Lou Moens

Mary Lou Moens, 90, of Atkinson, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Hammond Henry Long Term Care Living Center. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson, IL. Reverend S. Stephen Englebrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on the Vandemore Funeral Home Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/vandemorefuneralhomes). Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Atkinson Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to St. Anthony Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Mary Lou was born on August 3, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Angeline (Grypp) Causemaker. She graduated from Atkinson High School. She married Ralph Moens on December 26, 1951. Prior to marriage she worked at John Deere as a secretary. She was a homemaker and farmer’s wife for many years on her family farm south of Atkinson. After the children were grown, she worked at Growth Day Care, and then worked at Hammond Henry Hospital in the Dietary Department. She was an avid swimmer her whole life and participated in Senior Olympic swimming events in Moline. She won many gold and silver medals. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church her entire life. She was active at church, involved in Altar and Rosary Society, taught CCD classes, and helped with many other church activities. She was an election judge for Cornwall County for many years. She was well known for the meals she prepared for many farm workers.

She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandma, and aunt. She loved visiting relatives and friends. Her passion was the love of her family and caring for others in need.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Keith (Joyce)Moens, of Arlington Heights, IL, Ken (Deb) Moens, of Evergreen, CO, and Ann (William) VanLue, of Ellisville, MO; grandchildren, Emily (Nick) Cepicky, Alli VanLue, Olivia VanLue, Alec Moens, Amy Moens, Eric Moens, and Scott Moens; great-grandchildren, Leo and Annie Cepicky; and nieces, Sue (Larry) Floreani, and Ellen (Bob) Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Angeline; husband, Ralph; brother, Vince Causemaker; and grandson, Andrew VanLue.

