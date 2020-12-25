Dale Croegaert

Dale Edward Croegaert, 80, of Geneseo, formerly of Hooppole, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Reverend Terry Lancaster will officiate. Inurnment to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, rural Annawan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Dale Croegaert Memorial Fund.

Dale was born on September 9, 1940, the son of Theophile “Tay” and Edith (Specht) Croegaert, in Yorktown Township, IL. He graduated from Annawan High School in 1958. On February 6, 1960, Dale married Patricia Roesner in a service at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. He was employed as a laborer by the Rock River Lumber & Grain Company, Hooppole, IL. For 41 years, he was a member of the Hooppole Fire Department, for 23 years, he was part of the 911 Henry County Telephone System, a 4-H leader for 15 years, calling themselves the Hooppole Hot Shots, he enjoyed camping, fishing, and gardening.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Patricia “Pat”, Geneseo; children, Karlene (Rodney) Decker, Erie, Karna (Curtis) Frerichs, Geneseo, and Kevin Croegaert, Milan, IL; grandchildren, Karyssa (Todd) Prohaska, Shannon Decker, Cayson Frerichs, Keeli Frerichs, Alison Croegaert, Kenny Croegaert; great-grandchildren, Noah and Braylin Prohaska; and brother-in-law, Jerry Roesner, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tay and Edith. For those wishing to leave a message of sympathy, please visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.

Published on December 25, 2020