Vernon "Vern" Bollingier

Vernon “Vern” Eugene Bollengier, 90, of Atkinson, formerly a resident of Allure in Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church, Annawan, IL. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, rural Annawan. A private visitation will be held for the family at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel prior to the Mass. Memorials may be directed to the Vernon Bollengier Memorial Fund, PO Box 90, Atkinson, IL 61235.

Vern was born March 10, 1930, the son of Raymond and Grace (Croegaert) Bollengier, in rural Annawan. He graduated from Annawan High School in 1949. He served proudly in the United States Army during the Korean War. On October 3, 1953 he married Shirley Shaw in a service held in Annawan, IL. He was a life-long farmer in rural Annawan and a life member of 40 & 8. He was also a life member of the VFW – Annawan Post #7176 and American Legion - Hooppole Post #1191. He looked forward to the American Legion fish fries. He was a man out-standing in his field.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Shirley, Atkinson; children, Karen (Steve) Swan, Geneseo, Dianne (Greg) Meyer, Graniteville, VT, Gary (Linda) Bollengier, Princeton, TX, and Dan (Pam) Bollengier, McNabb, IL; ten grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Grace; infant grandchildren, Joshua D. and Jeremiah D. Bollengier; brother, Darrell Bollengier; and sister, Norma Angel.

Published on December 25, 2020