Caroline Castaline

Caroline C. Castaline, 91, of Cambridge, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Hillcrest Home Activity Department.

Caroline C. Castaline was born January 10, 1929 in Cambridge Township, the daughter of George C. and Myrtle H. Broline Castaline. She was educated in rural schools between Cambridge and Woodhull, first attending the Unionville School and then the Red Oak School. Caroline cleaned houses and did baby sitting at different homes in Cambridge.

She enjoyed small puzzle books, riding with Larry McKinley in his truck, and attending Grace Lutheran Church in Ophiem. Caroline also liked helping out at Stenzel Auction in Cambridge and assisting with the activities at Hillcrest Home..

Those surviving are her cousins, and special friends, Joni & Harvey Johnson, Cambridge, Jana Stenzel, Osco, Lisa Johnston, Orion, Larry McKinley, Geneseo, and Rodney Johnson, Geneseo. Her parents, and special friends, Maxine McKinley and Donna Johnson, preceded her in death. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.

Published on December 28, 2020