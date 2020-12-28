Connie Pond

Connie N. Pond, 73, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, IL. A visitation will be held 9am – 10 am on Thursday, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. For St. Malachy COVID policies, please contact the church directly. Vandemore Funeral Homes COVID Policies can be found at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Café on Vine, PO Box 3375, Davenport, IA 52808 and Geneseo Wrestling Booster Club, 40 Hillcrest Drive, Geneseo, IL 61254.

Connie was born on November 19, 1947, the daughter of Alvin and Lorene (Weatherly) Jacks, in Davenport, IA. She graduated from Rock Island High School, class of 1965. She married Douglas Murray Robertson. He preceded her in death. She later married Jack R. Pond on September 5, 1976. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2013. Connie had a kind heart and a passion for helping others. She could regularly be found volunteering at the Café on Vine, located in the Davenport Homeless Shelter. It was her passion to assist in feeding the homeless and assisting children. All the kids knew her as Grandma “Cheeky” or Grandma “GiGi”. She also volunteered at the Geneseo Moose Club and Moose Heart for Kids. She was very active in church, before moving to Geneseo she attended Our Lady of Victory in Davenport, then upon arriving in Geneseo, she joined St. Malachy Catholic Church. She loved to spoil everyone in her circle and she always did things her way. She enjoyed her trips to Ireland that the “clan” went on. She had a passion for the riverboat casinos. She was known to visit a time or two.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Richard (Jody) Fontenoy, Geneseo, James Fontenoy, and Mark Fontenoy; grandchildren, Hunter Fontenoy, Reid Fontenoy, and Allen Fontenoy; brothers, Danny Jacks, Rock Island, IL, and Keith Jacks, Davenport, IA; sister, Sharon Fallon; Aunt, Rita Snider; nephew and nieces, Heather Williams, Sam Jacks, and Savana Jacks; cousins, Larry (Kathy) Snider, and Steve Snider; and special friends, Tamra May, Yvonne Tompkins, and Trish Gallagher.

She was preceded in death by parents, Alvin and Lorene; husbands, Douglas and Jack; and grandmother, Norene Rice.

Published on December 28, 2020