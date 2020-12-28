Doris Friend

Doris E. (Robson) Friend, 88, of Galva, IL, died at 12:00 pm on Monday, December 21, 2020, at Courtyard Estates, Galva. She was born December 13, 1932 in Burns Township, the daughter of Lloyd B. and Emily (Shimmin) Robson.

Doris graduated from Galva High School in 1950 and attended Monmouth College. She married Robert W. Friend on February 7, 1954 in Kewanee. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Mary F. Hathaway, and 2 nephews, Jerry O’Bryant and Bob O’Bryant.

Doris is survived by her sister Roberta O’Hara, of Fenton, MI. Nieces and nephews including Anne Hathaway, Indianapolis, IN; John (Angela) Hathaway, Galva, IL; David (Karen) O’Hara, Traverse City, MI; Tim (Francette) O’Hara, Macomb Township MI; Juanita Beams, Tiskilwa, IL; Jessie Marie (Richard) Dir, Dixon, IL; Jean Anne DeGood, Princeton, IL; Dennis (Meri Lynn) Friend, Princeton, IL; Carol Hultgren, Peoria, IL; Deb (Steve) McDonald, Princeton, IL; Mary Lou (John) Mecum of Buda, IL; Chuck O’Bryant, Cincinnati, OH; Connie (Tim) Swan of Westmont, IL as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Doris was a member of The First Baptist Church of Kewanee and The Kewanee Garden Club. She was an avid gardener, helping to plant the Herb Garden in Bishop Hill. She enjoyed entertaining, was a great cook, enjoyed playing bridge and studying the genealogy of her family. Doris loved to travel and had the trip of a lifetime accompanying her mother to celebrate their Manx heritage at her mother’s birthplace on The Isle of Man.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home, Kewanee, IL. Pastor Jon J. Vincent of The First Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery, Kewanee, IL. Services will also be live-streamed on Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the funeral home. The family will be present at 12:00 PM. Masks are required and please observe social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be directed to the Bishop Hill Heritage Association for the Herb Garden, BHHA, PO Box 92 Bishop Hill, IL 61419. Please leave an online condolence for Doris’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com

Published on December 28, 2020