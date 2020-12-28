Linda Fletcher

Linda Lyn Fletcher, 71, of Colona, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at her home.

Private services will be Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home’s Facebook at 10 am. Visitation will be 4-6 pm, Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Social distancing and masks will be required for visitation. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Linda was born August 8, 1949 in Moline, the daughter of Robert and Vera (Whitbeck) Coleman. She married Anthony Fletcher on November 24, 1973 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline.

Linda worked at Augustana College retiring in 2005 to help care for her grandchildren.

Linda was a member of the L.I.N.D.A. Club and Sacred Heart Church, Moline where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed crafting, watching her husband’s band play, bowling, vacationing to Florida and most importantly being a loving mama.

Survivors include her husband, Anthony; children, Tony (Missy) Fletcher II, Geneseo and Mandy Kuhle (Nick Nelson), Moline; grandchildren, Logan Fletcher, Isabella Fletcher, Mason Kuhle and Chloe Kuhle, and sisters, Cindy (Gary) Mueller, Andalusia, Kim (Gary) Fox, Moline and Bobbi Shock, Moline and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Randall Coleman. Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.

Published on December 28, 2020