Marion Teerlinck

Marion J. Teerlinck, 91, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at St. Malachy Catholic Church. Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass on Saturday, at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Marion Teerlinck Memorial Fund, of which the family will allocate to Marion’s favorite charities. For the latest COVID policies, contact St. Malachy Catholic Church directly.

Marion was born on November 21, 1929, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Schatteman) DePorter, in Moline, IL. She graduated from United Township High School, in East Moline. On January 8, 1949, she married Dean Teerlinck, in East Moline. He preceded her in death in 1999. She assisted him in farming prior to moving to town. She most recently was employed at Maple City Florist, Geneseo. She was a member of St. Malachy Catholic Church and the Altar & Rosary Circle #5. She enjoyed bird watching, gardening her flowers, driving on day trips, playing games on her Kindle, watching Hallmark movies, playing cards with friends, and looking at the leaves change and Christmas lights. She was a fantastic cook, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter Bonnie (Charlie Provenzano) Swanson, Geneseo; daughters-in-law, Jill Teerlinck, Eldridge, IA, and Gail Teerlinck, Geneseo; grandchildren, Brent (Jennifer) Teerlinck, MO, Brandon (Many) Teerlinck, Bettendorf, IA, Brittany (Pat) McGrail, Geneseo, Curstine (Percy) Melan, LA, Brenna Teerlinck; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Bailey, and Brooklyn; sisters, Donna (Kenneth) Frels, Coal Valley, IL, and Kathleen Nielson, Moline, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret; husband, Dean; sons, Scott and Mike Teerlinck; grandsons, Luke Teerrlinck and Brock Swanson; and brother-in-law, Harold Nielson.

Published on December 28, 2020