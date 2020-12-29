John "Jack" Russell

John “Jack” Russell, Jr., 82, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living – Geneseo. A private immediate family only funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Randall Mullin will officiate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery, Geneseo. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Due to COVID regulations only 10 people are allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing maintained. The funeral service will be live streamed at www.vandemorefuneralhome.com/live-stream . Memorials may be directed to the John “Jack” Russell, Jr. Memorial Fund.

Jack was born on August 19, 1938, the son of John R. and Merita (Redfern) Russell, Sr., in New Diggings, WI. He proudly served in the United States Army. On September 30, 1957, he married Nancy Farrey, in a service held in Wisconsin. He was employed as an owner/operator body man for 42 years at Russell’s Body Shop, in Geneseo. Jack enjoyed golfing, bowling, and woodworking. He loved fishing and was a huge Green Bay Packers fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Deanna (Mike) Walden, Sanford, FL; Robert (Carleen) Russell, Peru, IL, and Randy (Jacquie) Russell, Geneseo; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and son-in-law, Jack Thompson, Inman, SC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Merita; wife, Nancy; daughter, Deborah Jean Thompson; and sisters, Mary Godsey and Janice Schardt.

Published on December 29, 2020