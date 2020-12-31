Norma J. Daniels

Norma J. Daniels of Geneseo passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Hammond-Henry Hospital. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Edford Township, Geneseo. Reverend Timothy Nerud will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. The funeral service will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church or Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary.

Norma was born on July 29, 1934, the daughter of Vernon and Viola (Redmann) Stenzel in Osco, Illinois. She graduated from Geneseo High School in 1952 and began dental assisting for Dr. W.G. Schmelzel. Convincing her future husband, Bob Daniels, to pursue a career in dentistry, she helped support him through Northwestern Dental School, and initiated what has currently grown into eight dentists in the Daniels family. Norma continued as a dental assistant and office manager for many years, and was still ordering supplies for Dr. Tom, Dr. Seth, and Daniels Family Dentistry until her death.

Norma was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where she played the piano for the junior and senior choirs for many years. Bob and Norma were co- presidents of the Geneseo Band Boosters, and she was also a member of Geneseo Music Club and Christian Women’s Club. While in high school, Norma played for many musicals and operettas. Shortly after joining the school dance band, known as The Robert Daniels Orchestra, she began dating the leader of the band and eventual love of her life. As a member of the Green River Boys, later renamed the Green River Band, Norma and Bob provided music for dances and parties for over sixty years. Norma and the Daniels family enjoyed participating in the Geneseo Music Festival parade every year, and as a member of the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary, she was thankful for the thirty-one years her family was able to provide music for the Auxiliary’s ice cream social, which raised scholarship money for students in the medical field.

Norma’s greatest love was her family. In their sixty-four years of marriage, Bob and Norma were blessed with two sons, Scott and Tom Daniels. They enjoyed attending all of their children’s and grandchildren’s musical and athletic activities. They also enjoyed their lake cottage at Oak Run, and wintering at Marco Island, Florida.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Dr. Scott (Dr. Julie) Daniels, Long Grove, Ia., Dr Tom (Becky) Daniels, Geneseo; grandchildren, Dr. Erin (Dr. Alan) Rubach, Dr. Gregory (Katie) Daniels, Dr. Seth Daniels, Michael Daniels, Will Daniels and Rachel Daniels; great-grandchildren, Logan and Adaline Rubach; a sister, Phyllis Werkheiser, Galva, and several nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister, and a nephew.

Published on December 31, 2020