Mildred Loncka

Mildred Elizabeth Loncka, 101, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, Betty’s Garden Memory Care of Kewanee. A private family only Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan, IL. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. A private visitation will be held for the family at the church prior to the service. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Atkinson Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Annawan-Alba Fire Squad & Rescue and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Mildred was born April 9, 1919, the daughter of Edward and Stephanie (DeBarr) Morman, in Mineral, IL. She graduated from Mineral High School, class of 1937. She married Harry Loncka, April 26,1941, at St. Patrick’s Church, in Sheffield. He preceded her in death in 1999. She was owner and operator of H&M Creations, Annawan. She was a member of Sacred Heart where she served on the Altar & Rosary Society. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, doll making, and antiques.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jerry (Alma) Loncka, Kewanee, Jude (Jodee) Loncka, Davenport, Janet (Manny) LoGalbo, Sarasota, FL, and Rita Sommer, Naperville, IL; ten grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Stephanie; husband, Harry; brother, Raymond Morman; and sisters, Marjorie DeCraene and Elsie Wyffels.

Published on January 02, 2021