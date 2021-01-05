Catherine "Cathy" Waters

Catherine 'Cathy' Ann Waters, 72, of Ball Ground, GA, formally of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal.

Cathy was born April 19, 1948, the daughter of LeRoy and Valeska (Patterson) Combs. She graduated from Moline High School in 1966. On August 18, 1967, she married Richard 'Dick' L. Waters in Moline, IL and they just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this year. Cathy was proud to be a lifelong Lutheran, and she was happy to share her faith with others. She had many jobs, but her favorite was a Human Resource Finance and Budget Assistant at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. There her love for the Vols grew even more and that passion was passed on to all of her family members. She also liked the outdoors especially visiting the Smoky Mountains where she would plan wonderful family picnics, and she enjoyed traveling to her favorite destinations. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and was very proud of all of their accomplishments!

Those left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Dick; daughters Carri Anderson, Cassi (Dan) Baskette, and Cammi (Stephen) Koo; Grandchildren Brooke (Andrew) Anselmi, Madison and Brady Baskette, Aubrie and Alissa Waters, and Abella Koo; Great granddaughters Brinley, Addison, and Avery Anselmi; her brother Steve (Diane) Combs; sister-in-law Della Erickson and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Valeska; son-in-law, Randy Anderson and beloved pet dog, Manning.

Published on January 05, 2021