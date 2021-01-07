Cale Young

Cale R. Young, 39, born and raised in Geneseo IL, left this world much too soon on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Cale was born on November 18, 1981 to Paul R. Young and Deborah A. (Fassett) Herrmann in Geneseo, IL. After graduating from JD Darnall High School in 2000, Cale attended SIU, Carbondale. He returned to the Geneseo area and began working for DeDecker Hardware, located in Atkinson, as a plumber for eight years, and in the warehouse at Farm and Fleet, Moline. Cale was last employed by Jordan Catholic School as the Head of Maintenance.

Cale lived a life with more friends than you could count. You were only a stranger once to Cale. He could light a room with his contagious smile. Cale was always known to be dressed to impress with a full head of dark thick hair, perfectly placed, with his long sideburns. A gentle, kindhearted soul that was certainly one of a kind. Cale enjoyed visiting with his friends and family and the company of his loyal fur baby, Skye. He always loved anything Elvis, cars, wolves, listening to tunes, and drawing/doodling to pass the time.

Cale joins both of his grandmothers and grandfathers in Heaven, along with his dog, Skye. He is survived by his dad, Paul R. Young, Geneseo; mom and stepdad, Mike and Deborah Herrmann, Geneseo; his sisters, Stephanie (Leon) Mardanes, Evansdale, IA and Angie (Bryan) Frank, Hooppole, IL; nephew Easton Frank; and niece Violet Frank.

A memorial visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory - Geneseo Chapel. Reception will follow at the VFW - Geneseo, from 6 - 8 pm. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Liver Foundation.

