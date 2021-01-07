Donald Gradert

Donald “Don” R. Gradert, 93, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at his home. Private services will be held. Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Don Gradert Memorial Fund.

Don was born on August 1, 1927, in Atkinson, IL, the son of Louis and Elsie (Rahn) Gradert. He was the youngest of fourteen children. After high school, Don spent six months in Japan with the US Army. He married Lois Milner on September 19, 1948, in Geneseo. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2011. Don was a life-long farmer. He began farming in 1948 in Munson Township. He retired in 1994. Don clerked at the Galesburg Sale Barn for ten years and drove trucks part-time for Web and Alice Hutchinson for 33 years.

Don is survived by his sons, Brad and David, both of Geneseo; granddaughter, Danielle (Dustin Stage); grandchildren, Julien Stacy, and Drake and Oliver Stage; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and seven sisters.

Published on January 07, 2021