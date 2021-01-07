Joanne Clow

Joanne R. Clow, 86, formerly of Galva, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Hillcrest Home, rural Geneseo. There will be a private committal service at 12:00 noon Friday, January 8th, at the Rock Island National Cemetery. There is no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Joanne Clow Memorial Fund. Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Galva, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Joanne Ruth Taylor was born December 27, 1934 in Keene, New Hampshire, the daughter of Charles W. and Ruth Barrett Taylor. She was educated in New Hampshire schools. Her marriage to Albert F. Clow took place on September 20, 1959 in Keene, NH. He passed away on March 16, 2014. In her early years, Joanne worked as a shoe assembler in a shoe factory and later enjoyed being a mother and homemaker. Her hobbies were knitting and patchwork quilts.

Those surviving are three sons, Albert Clow, Jr., Macomb, Wayne (Debby) Clow, Toulon, and Chuck (Pam) Clow, Des Moines, IA, and six grandchildren, Duke, Denny, Donald, and Deandra Clow, Madeline Clow, and Zacharia Clow. Other survivors include four sisters, Bessie Hands, Knoxville, Barbara Reich, Blue Island, IL, Marsha Staley, Galesburg, and Mary McGunningal, Florida. Her parents, her husband, a son, Earl, and a daughter, Paula, preceded her in death.

Published on January 07, 2021