Daniel Longeville

Daniel J. Longeville, 89, passed away on Friday, December 8, 2021, at Allure of Geneseo. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson, IL on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson. A private visitation will be held at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the St. Anthony Building Fund or for masses and 40 & 8 Nurses Training Scholarships.

Dan was born on June 29, 1931, in Atkinson, IL, the son of John and Catherine (Van Norway) Longeville. He married Carol Wickbloom on January 17, 1953, in Visitation Catholic Church, Kewanee, IL. Dan worked at and retired from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline, and later worked at Carus Chemical in LaSalle, IL. He retired in 2009. He was a lifelong member of St. Anthony ‘s, serving as a trustee for many years. He was also a eucharistic minister and lector. He served as vice chairman on the fund drive for the new parish center. He was also on the cemetery commission serving as secretary. He was instrumental in concreting the driveways at the cemetery, of which he was very proud. He was a member of Charles DeCrane Post 724, American Legion having been a past commander. He also was a member of Post 7176 VFW – Annawan. Dan was very active in the 40 & 8 being the first Grand Chef De Gare (State Commander) of his Voiture 433 Henry County. He was a Grand Advocate (Judge) for many years helping to write and finalize the new constitution and bylaws in 2000. He served the National Voiture in many offices. Dan and Carol had three children, Gaye (Richard) Verplaetse, John (Lou) Longeville, Amy (Paul) Dombrowski. There are nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He enjoyed vacationing with his wife in the Florida Keyes, having spent many winters down there. The family would often come visit while there.

Survivors include his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, sister-in-law, and a great-grandchild.

Published on January 09, 2021