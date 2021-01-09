Jim Stevenson

Jimmie Lee Stevenson, 87 of Macon, MO and formerly of Bloomfield, IA; Galva, IL and Theodosia, MO, passed away at 9:13 a.m. on December 21, 2020 at University of Missouri Hospitals in Columbia, MO.

A private family burial and Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date.

Jim was born March 4, 1933, in Drakesville, Iowa, the son of Glen and Elizabeth (Ellenberger) Stevenson. He married Patricia Anne McCord on March 14, 1953 in Bloomfield, Iowa.

He is survived by two daughters, Deborah Patty and her husband Tim of Iowa, Kim McLaren and her husband Kevin of Illinois and one son Scott Stevenson of New Mexico. Also surviving are four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister; Jodi Hobbs of Iowa, special friend Grace Fant and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and one sister.Jim graduated from Bloomfield High School and attended Iowa State University. He owned and operated the Coast to Coast Hardware Store in Galva, Illinois for 25 years, Lake View Restaurant on Bull Shoals Lake in Theodosia, Missouri and was a Realtor in Macon, Missouri.

Jim was involved in Lions International and Rotary Club with multiple years of serving in the office of President. He also served on the Macon City Council for many years.

Jim was an avid fisherman, spending many vacations at Bull Shoals lake with his wife, hunting trips with his buddies from Galva and always up for an adventure. His many antiquing expeditions resulted in a home full of prized antiques.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Macon MO Historical Society or Macon MO Lions Club.

Published on January 09, 2021