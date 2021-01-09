Robert Verheye

Robert P. Verheye, 95, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, at Woodridge of Geneseo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo, IL on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Fr. Daniel Gifford will celebrate. Burial will follow at North Cemetery, Geneseo. A private visitation will be held at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to St. Malachy Catholic Church.

Bob was born in East Moline, Il on July 3, 1925 the son of Camiel and Marie (Hermans) Verheye. He married Beverly Haxby on April 17, 1953 in Geneseo, Il. She survives. Bob served in the U.S. Navy on LST 713 during WWII earning a Purple Heart. He worked at the Rock Island Arsenal for 30 years. He was a life member of St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo Blue Lodge, Eastern Star and the Scottish Rite. Bob was also a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was known in town as the Geneseo Candy Man working at the candy shop until 1996.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Geneseo; sister, Loretta Baze, grandchildren, Jeremy and Morgan Verheye; great grandchildren, Codi and Natalia Verheye; brother-in-law, Leonard Lindell.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sons, Bobby and Jerry Verheye, sisters, Hermina Lindell and Berney Hiatt.

Published on January 09, 2021