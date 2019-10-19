It’s been said many times before, but I will say it again anyway — what a difference a day makes.

It’s been said many times before, but I will say it again anyway — what a difference a day makes. Last weekend when I was out, wildlife was hard to come by, especially waterfowl. Yes, there were plenty of geese but not much else.

Hoping for a better day I head out again on Monday. I was sure glad that I did because big changes had occurred over the last 24 hours. It wasn’t that major change just yet (that is still to come) but a significant change that kept me on my toes.

First, I noticed that the Mallard numbers had tripled in just one day. They had arrived. The areas that I had previously been visiting only held a few ducks; now I see ducks coming and going in every direction. Not only did I see a big change in the Mallard numbers, but I also spotted Wigeons, Gadwalls, and even a large flock of White-Fronted geese.

Then flying low over the marsh grasses comes a female Northern Harrier, the first of the season (winter resident). In the distance I spot another, this one also a female.

Along one of the ponds, in the tall grass are two deer. The sun is up but the deer are in the shade of some heavy tree cover, they are bucks. I slowly move in their direction. I am also in the shade of cover. They watch curiously. They both stare and are not moving a muscle while they try to understand what the object is moving closer to them. As I get closer, I stop and snap a few pictures. They begin to get the hint, as they start to twitch, that it might be time to move out. A few more steps and the deer bolt away.

Two days later and even more ducks have shown up. The flock of White-Fronted geese have now doubled in size. Both Harriers are also present. Giant Canada geese also fill the sky.

I see something trotting along the grass line. It is a coyote and it stops to give me a look over. To my surprise, it holds tight and is no more than 50 yards away. The coyote then begins to move away but stops once again. This time it appears to hide behind a few tall scraggly pieces of grass (see photo). We stare at each other for a few minutes more, neither one of us making a move. The coyote then tires and slowly makes it way off in an easterly fashion.

At Lakeland now in the blind. There are also more ducks here as well when compared to previous days. But I see a flash of yellow in the trees at the side of the blind. No more than 10 feet away now sits the golden glory of a Yellow Warbler. This normally active bird sits still for a few minutes, giving me several opportunities for photographs. I also notice how the shoreline cover has yellowed even more in the last few days.

Other colors are also coming on, but I think we are still a good week away from great color, 10 days or so from full breakout. Each day now will be better than the last. When the colors are here, they are going to go fast so get out as often as you can and soak up as much as you can before they do go. Remember last year in November we had a few snows, and I have a feeling that the same thing is going to happen this year.

*** I will have to admit that I got excited the other day. Why? Because I got to put on the long underwear for the first time of the season. That will seem strange to some folks, but it is something that I look forward to every year. Now let’s hope the need stays there until next April.

*** It appears that mast production is heavy again this year. My trees are once again loaded with acorns. Nuts will be a vital source of food for many animals during the winter months after other food sources have tried up for the season.

*** Going to finish up this week with a quote from the late Galen Rowell. He was a mountain climber and photographer who combined both his loves into one. His photography was spectacular and some of his words even greater. Think about his words after you read this.

“One of the shocking realizations of adult life is that most of us are not fulfilling the most closely held dreams of our youth. Instead of pursuing dreams that were once integral parts of our personalities, we end up in one way or another fulfilling someone else’s ideas about who and what we should be, usually at the expense of our creative urges.”

—Galen Rowell