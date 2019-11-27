Maurice Litchfield, age 90, of Macomb, formerly of Industry, passed away at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at The Lamoine in Macomb.

He was born on April 23, 1929 in Industry to Dewey and Alma (Gruber) Litchfield. He married Georgia Bedwell on September 9, 1951 in Industry, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Botts and Maxine Greuel, two brothers, Marshall Litchfield and Deane Litchfield who died as a toddler, and one granddaughter, Nicole Fowler.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Litchfield, three daughters, Donna (Louis) Fowler of Macomb, Diane Sayers of Industry, and Debra (Jay) Fowler of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, Brent (Carrie) Fowler, Tara (Brad) Heath, Tyler (Jess) Sayers, Travis Sayers, Corey (Liz) Fowler and Lawson (Sarena) Fowler; and great-grandchildren, Weston Fowler, Whitney Fowler, Wyatt Fowler, Alexis Sayers, Kayden Fowler, Bailie Fowler, Zoey Fowler, and Taylor Huffman; sister Millie Beans of Vermont; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Maurice lived his entire married life in Industry before moving to The Lamoine (Macomb, Ill.) in March of 2019. He was a member of the Industry United Methodist Church, United Methodist Men, Gideons, and the Masons. He enjoyed farming, tractor pulls, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Maurice will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Industry United Methodist Church with Pastor Bennett Woods officiating. Burial will be in Industry Cemetery. You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com. Memorials may be made to Industry United Methodist, The Lamoine, or MDH Hospice.