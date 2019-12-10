For anyone who thinks Clinton was a disgusting sex maniac or Trump is a tyrant abusing his power, let me introduce you to a figure from the Bible.

(Warning: This editorial contains explicit content which many readers will find disgusting, indecent and immoral. It is also completely Biblical. You have been warned.)

For anyone who thinks Clinton was a disgusting sex maniac or Trump is a tyrant abusing his power, let me introduce you to a figure from the Bible.

King David.

King David had, to put it mildly, a wandering eye. In the most egregious case he slept with the wife of one of his subordinates, got her pregnant, then covered up his crime by using his power as king to have the man murdered under the pretext of making him an apparent casualty of war.

He also had trouble with his family. One of his sons rebelled against him, starting a civil war resulting in the deaths of many of the people he was to protect. And, although the order was disobeyed, he tried to get his son spared even though treason and going against a father were both considered crimes guilty of capital punishment at the time.

He also exposed himself during a religious ceremony, fought for the enemies of Israel who were also pagan idolators, faked insanity and caused a friend of his to betray his own father and his father's government.

Imagine, please, the reaction to a U.S. President, Congressman or Senator, or even the mayor or alderman of a small town doing such things. Impeachment would be the most lenient of punishments.

But what does the Bible say about David?

This is the man considered the greatest king in Israel's history. His reign was considered the Golden Age of the nation. His family is the source of the coming Messiah. Jesus is often referred to as the Son of David.

And he was also the author of some of the most beautiful and well-recognized parts of the Bible, the Psalms.

Think of it. The man who committed adultery and murder also penned the words "The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want."

David was not a stranger to adversity. Before his reign he was persecuted by Saul, the man whose kingdom he was to take over. He was considered the most unworthy member of his family, completely overlooked when the prophet Nathan came to anoint a new king. He faced a mighty giant with only a slingshot and a few rocks.

And he paid for his sins. He faced the indignation of a man of God who caught him redhanded and exposed his crimes to the world. He suffered the betrayal of a beloved son as well as the death of that son. And he was forbidden to build a temple to the Lord because he had blood on his hands.

For all intents and purposes, King David was an incredible sinner.

But to me, King David is also one of the most inspiring and reassuring characters of the Bible.

Even though he was a great sinner, King David was also a great man of God. It is almost incomprehensible for anyone in today's judgmental society to understand that, but, as the Bible says, the ways of God are beyond the minds of men.

Yes, King David broke almost all of the standards of morality of his day and our own. Yes, he was responsible for horrid crimes causing the death of many innocent people. Yes, he knowingly (let me repeat that, KNOWINGLY) committed sins which deserved decisive punishment.

And yet God used him for His purposes, allowed him, as unworthy as he was, to stand as the closest example a human being can offer as a righteous man, ruler or otherwise.

In this day and age, anyone who is guilty, or even considered guilty, of falling short is condemned without hesitation. Our recent political history is littered with people on both sides of the spectrum who were caught in a compromising position and discarded without a second thought, without a hint of mercy or compassion. They deserved it, we say, they caused suffering and violated all codes of decency and law. They have no right to any forgiveness. They must pay for their sins.

Sometimes I'm not sure burning heretics at the stake is as horrible a punishment as making a person live and pay for his sins the rest of his life. And that payment is not just for sins, it also extends to mistakes, sometimes just to rumor, innuendo or being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

If you read the Bible, and I mean really read it,in context and with the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, you will find that this is not how God operates.

Yes there is punishment for sin.

But there is also forgiveness.

Read the Psalms keeping all of this in mind. King David acknowledges his sins before God. He does not minimize them, he does not plead for special privileges or use circumstances to justify what he did. He specifically says his is a guilty sinner and deserves what he gets. He details his crimes, as well as the punishments he knows he justly merits and pleads for mercy. But he also praises God for his redemption, knowing he has done and can do nothing to earn that redemption.

There are few things more aggravating than a person saying s/he is sorry when you know they don't mean it. It is contemptible when a person apologizes only because s/he has been caught and have to put on a repentant face for something s/he really doesn't feel was wrong. And often the very next act after asking for forgiveness is to commit the same or perhaps another sin knowingly.

But we always forget one thing. Only God Himself knows if a person asking for forgiveness and mercy is worthy of receiving it. On the face of it, David did not really mean it, even with his beautiful poetry. But God looked into his heart and accepted his repentance.

And, as the Bible clearly states, God is the only One Who can make that decision. And His decision is the right one. The only right one.

I know what's going through many of your minds right now as you read this.

"That's exactly right. THEY need to stop judging and condemning. How dare THEY think THEY can make such a decision."

But I'm not talking about THEM. I'm talking about YOU. And ME. We are also guilty of the same thing. And, as we have been told, the mercy we award THEM will be the mercy WE are awarded.

Perhaps the most important message we can glean from the history of King David is not that God used him in spite of the fact he was a sinner, he used him BECAUSE he was a sinner. God chooses the weakest things to bring Him the most glory specifically BECAUSE they are weak. They have no righteousness apart from God's grace.

And that's YOU. And ME.

What are we celebrating this Advent season? The birth of a Baby. And is there anything more helpless than a baby?

Think about it.

Happy Holidays.