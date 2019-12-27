DON'T DO IT: It was a Saturday morning last November, and National Public Radio host Scott Simon was waxing eloquent.

DON'T DO IT: It was a Saturday morning last November, and National Public Radio host Scott Simon was waxing eloquent.

Once again.

It was the 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall coming down, after imprisoning the people of East Berlin for 28 years. Try to escape and East German and Soviet border guards would shoot you. Many people died trying to escape the communism that, today, some of our knuckle-headed kids find so fascinating.

I was listening to NPR because there was nothing else on. Every morning, knee-jerk liberal NPR can be trusted to serve up our minimum daily requirement of goofy knee-jerk liberalism. And Scott Simon can always be trusted to give backwoods conservatives like us a swift kick in the trousers whenever the opportunity arises.

And I thought, “Don't do it.”

It's not that the concept of publicly-supported radio is such a bad idea. It's that somehow public radio has become so frustratingly one-sided. So one-sided, in fact, that when Juan Williams dared to appear on Fox, and occasionally agreed with conservatives, NPR fired him, and said he should seek psychiatric help. (True! You could look it up.)

If you suggest, however, that our tax dollars are going to support one-sided coverage of the news, the liberals instantly accuse you of trying to kill Big Bird. Happens every time.

So anyway, a voice in the back of my head said, “He's going to do it. Just wait. He won't be able to resist.”

Simon related the history of the Berlin Wall, but didn't mention the fact that when Ronald Reagan said “tear down this wall,” he did so against the repeated, insistent advice of his own State Department.

Near the end of his report, Simon said, “The Berlin Wall was built by an army of workers, under the gaze of guns. (Guns: bad.) But it was taken down by unarmed (unarmed: good) citizens, who danced and sang along that wall as newly free people.”

So far, so good. But I knew what was coming.

“The Berlin Wall showed the world a grim face of tyranny,” Simon said, and I thought, “Uh-oh, that's a word they use when describing President Trump. I know what's coming now...”

Simon continued, “and allowed Americans to see ourselves in the contrasting landscape of free and open society.”

Well, OK, I thought. Maybe he can contain himself. This time.

“But,” he continued, and I thought, here it comes, our swift kick in the pants, “as we mark the 30th anniversary that the Berlin Wall came down...”

Wait for it, fellow Fly-Over Country deplorables. I was right. He can't resist.

"...we hear calls from some Americans...” STOP, Scott Simon. There's still time! Don't do it!

And here it is:

“...to build a wall here.”

BINGO! I was right all along. He couldn't resist. He had to somehow work deplorable conservatives into a story about a wall that came down after the president elected by deplorable conservatives said “tear down this wall.”

And there we have it. In the eyes of NPR – your tax dollars at work - there's no difference between a wall to keep East German people IN, and a wall on our southern border to keep gangs, drugs and thousands of undocumented immigrants OUT.

I rest my case, Your Honor.

DON'T DO IT II: Author James Patterson was on TV recently, lamenting the fact that politicians don't “compromise” anymore.

It's a common lament. We're always hearing that they need to be more “bipartisan” in Washington, with the lions lying down with the lambs, getting together for post law-passing cocktails after hours, and just being all-around swell guys and gals together.

Michigan congressman John Dingle called for blessed compromise in his dying hours, beseeching Congress to come together. And now James Patterson is saying the same thing.

Well, I say hogwash. They can't agree on a lot of issues, but they've compromised us into $23 trillion in debt. Twenty three TRILLION!

The one thing politicians can always agree on is to spend more money, and ensure the re-election of their own sorry backsides.

Borrowed money, that is.

Some bipartisanship.

Some compromise.

What they're compromising is the future of our grand kids.