To buy or not to buy, that is the question; Whether it is nobler to shop local or to feed a corporate beast.

I pull up in front of Wal-Mart and look at the labyrinth of orange cones and caution tape. Corona zombies mindlessly meander within the lines, and stop every 6 feet for the tape bar across the makeshift cattle chute. The speakers blare out repetitive instructions, over and over. “Maintain social distancing. Please follow the arrows for one-way traffic in the aisles. Remember to have a nice day.” It’s creepy. It would remind me of a slaughterhouse, but those are supposedly closed. The gatekeeper has a homemade Spongebob-printed surgical mask pulled down to protect her chin and neck. The speaker keeps blaring. It reminds me of the repetitive TV celebrities telling me, “We’re all in this together”, while they’re quarantined with their Cabana Boy and Personal Trainer and $12 designer ice cream. “We’re all in this together.” That could have been the motto over the gate at Auschwitz. For a fleeting moment I wonder if Gulags and other internment camps were invented at the Arkansas home of the superstore.

I wonder if I want to go through a maze to buy anything. It seems ironic to park in a handicapped spot to be close to the door, and then walk a 5K to get in the building.

I can get almost anything in the small businesses in town. I pull out my phone and look through the electronic shopping list. Milk and eggs are constantly on the list. I can get those at Wonder Mart and most of the time they’re actually a little cheaper than in the mega marts. I’m also confident that the town’s milk supply has never been in China, but the big stores may have routed virtually everything through the communist country.

The next item is paint. Our lumber yard has paint, and the Dollar General does too. Walled-in Mart has a huge selection, and can custom mix. Still, there’s that maze and the constant propaganda being broadcast like a subliminal message from Der Fuhrer. Do I really need that paint?

I put 22 caliber ammunition on the list because I can’t afford the bigger stuff that booms real good. I can get that in town too. It’s cheaper at the big store but finding an employee to get it for me can be a problem. I usually have to look around for an “Associate” who has to call the Keymaster to peruse my FOID card to see if they can take my money. I bet if I started putting inventory in my pockets the Associates would miraculously appear. I never have to look for someone at our gun shop. I still have to show the FOID but I don’t have to chase anyone down.

I don’t even have to put on the list to pick up prescriptions. As certified Geezers, we take pills all of the time. I know to get meds every time I get out of the recliner. Wal-Mart is the winner in that area. I’d have to drive a long way to go to a local pharmacy, so that makes it “not local”. I can get pills shipped to the house from a mail-order pharmacy, but that’s a problem if I need the medicine this century. Anyway, it’s the big stores for the win in medicine.

The way I see it, I only need Wal-Mart for pills and paint. The deal is that up until the KGB, or whoever, started manipulating the shopping there, it was pretty painless to buy everything during one stop. It was also the place we talked to people, but nobody seems to talk right now. Plus, who can talk while navigating a cattle chute while listening to Comrade Commie?

Maybe I should go in as a spy and liberate the prisoners, I mean associates, in the Mega Marts. I can pick up some paint as part of my cover identity.

Fini.

