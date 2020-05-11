“Over the hills and through the woods, to Grandma’s house we go”, many of us remember singing from our childhoods. If we were able to have those treasured times with our grandparents we were blessed. As a child growing up in the parsonage, it meant living all across the states with plenty of transitions. Grandma’s house was the cherished place that resembled being constant. Summers my parents would put me on a plane as a very young girl and I would fly miles to her quaint home in the country that was nestled on a gravel road in Richland County, Illinois. Holidays my family would often trek clear across the country to be with my grandparents, it was the highlight of growing up. Traditions that were instilled then, are now carried on in my own children’s homes, from those early years.

As soon as I saw her warm face and the welcoming embrace that took me in, my entire heart sang. The summers did not hold grand adventures to theme parks, but the simple every day togetherness that to this day holds some of my most cherished memories. Mornings that woke me with the scent of bacon, if I close my eyes can see the country kitchen and see my Grandpa making toast. Playing paper dolls on the front porch, waiting patiently for a car to pass, so I could wave. To this day the sound of gravel on a winding road is like a path to being in her arms, makes it all cascade instantly back to mind.

Visions of homemade noodles drying on the table, is something that is one of those things that comes to mind of Grandma’s house. Just as much as how she could always make a meal out of nothing if someone stopped by. Hearing music played around the piano most probably is one of the reasons I learned to play as well. Every time I hang out clothes ,her voice echoes gently instructing me the proper way of doing such. The smell of fresh cut hay brings back trips to the barn to feed the livestock and frolicking in the loft. Escaping from the city was the best summer vacation ever, most likely why it was chosen later in life as a permanent choice.

My most treasured memory is the times going to the old country Church and the weekly tradition she had of always having that stick of gun waiting for me on the way there. The creek nearby, the sweet harmony of the old hymns and the gentle spirit that was felt there, makes it a hallmark place of sacred sentiment.

Find comfort at the glimpses of the quilts that adorn my home throughout the day that grandma made, it is as if a small piece of her stays near me. Sometimes just driving by her homestead, brings transcending peace that she bestowed. Miles of fields, serenity and capturing that glimpse of where childhood memories last and time stands still.

Ode to Grandmas, may we be blessed to be that oasis for our little ones, so they can remember us and hopefully pass on those timed traditions for those generations to live on forever more.