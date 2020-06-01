By: Charlie Melton

The Name Game

“What's in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name would smell as sweet.” (William Shakespeare in Romeo and Juliet)

I think that Shakespeare got it wrong. I think that a name makes a difference. For example, who in the world would name their kid something evil or bizarre, like the name “Demon”? Are they idiots or members of some satanic cult?

Because I’m retired, on a fixed income, and saddled with payments to several “Pie of the Month” clubs, I can’t afford the good TV services. I have antenna TV for free. You get what you pay for, so I watch a lot of outdated police shows. Most of them are 20 years old or more, but they still appeal to the public for help apprehending fugitives.

One fugitive, on a now defunct show, had lots of pending violent charges. I think he killed several people. His name is “Demon Jones”. Don’t confuse him with the country-rap artist “Demun Jones”, who killed country music as we know it.

Who in their right mind would name their kid “Demon”? Did Dad say, “Let’s name him Demon and he may become a Biblical scholar and help humanity”? Did they want him to become a violent criminal? Maybe it was an accident when they were trying to spell “Edmond” or “Damien”. I really want to know.

Most people in my socio-economic group are steeped in Christian teachings. I don’t know any that would name their son the Biblical, brother murdering, “Cain”. That’s especially true if they plan to have additional children. The same goes for the much hated “Jezebel”, which is relegated mostly to the pages of the Old Testament and various divorce courts.

It’s like the old Johnny Cash song, “A boy named Sue”. In the song, he had to fight his entire life because of the name. In the end, he tried to resolve his anger with his father over the name but could not. It culminated in an epic battle between father and son.

In the 19th century in Germany and related countries the boy’s name “Adolph” was common. After the devastation that name created, it’s very uncommon. I’m pretty sure people would have nightmares over that name, except for the meat tenderizer by that name that oppresses tough cuts of beef into tenderness.

Maybe the name of a person affects how others see us as opposed to how we see ourselves. I remember reading that Joseph Pilates was picked on by other children because his name was like the name, “Pontius Pilate”. He grew up to develop the famous torturous exercise program, Pilates, which could have been to pay the kids back for their torture. I imagine he washed his hands of them when he became famous.

My point is, choose carefully when you select names. You don’t want to see your kid on “Most Wanted” or tied to some weird fringe music genre. If you name the child after the wrong person, he or she could go down in infamy. I say, a rose is best if it’s called a rose.

Fini.

Contact plain old Charlie at geezer.rocker@gmail.com or at PO Box 378, Norris City, Il 62869.