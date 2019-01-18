The Geneseo wrestling team hosted the Geneseo Bi-State Invitational and competed in duals against United Township, Galesburg and Limestone.

The Geneseo wrestling team hosted the Geneseo Bi-State Invitational and competed in duals against United Township, Galesburg and Limestone.

Geneseo at United Township

The Maple Leafs finished with six pins to earn a 63-15 victory over the Panthers at United Township High School on Jan. 9.

Geneseo’s Cade Hornback finished the 120-pound match with a pin in 1:15, and Luke Henkhaus nabbed a pin in 1:51 at 126-pounds.

Geneseo’s Kyle State finished the 160-pound match with a pin in 15 seconds, Harrison Neumann claimed a win with a pin in 3:12 at 170 pounds.

Mick Mooney earned a victory at 195 pounds in 2:38, and Billy Blaser finished the 285-pound match with a pin in 5:25.

Geneseo’s Rob Stohl earned a 4-0 victory by decision at 220 pounds.

Geneseo Bi-State Tournament

The Maple Leafs’ Billy Blaser won’t be haunted by what he’s already accomplished.

After winning the Geneseo Bi-State Tournament last season, Blaser finished runner-up in the 285-pound bracket falling in a rematch against Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Josh Vis by a 3-2 decision on Jan. 12.

Vying to become the sixth multiple hometown champion in the last 30 years, Blaser said a bit of a trip cost him in the match and he started the third period trailing 2-0.

“I worked as hard as I could to get that position back. I almost had it but came up a little short,” Blaser said.

With an eye on making a run to a state title, Blaser has worked to improve his skills on offense and become a more aggressive wrestler.

While his record isn’t as pristine as a year ago, Blaser feels he has greatly improved facing competition that’s put him to the test.

“My record may not show it, but I feel my style has helped me improve as a wrestler,” Blaser said.

During the Geneseo Bi-State Tournament, Blaser was excited to finally get a chance to display his skills at home.

In four home dual meets, Blaser has been on the winning end of four forfeited matches.

However, Blaser recognizes his biggest home matches are still on the horizon with Geneseo hosting the sectional tournament.

“It’s going to be a huge advantage,” Blaser said. “You have the hometown support and you have the atmosphere. The hometown feel is something I think is going to push me in the tournament.”

At 120 pounds, Geneseo’s Henkhaus earned a spot in the elite championship semifinal.

A junior, Henkhaus had his best finish at the Geneseo Invite claiming fourth.

A freshman, Geneseo’s Montez won two matches by pin to advance to the 106-pound semifinals.

Montez was defeated by Moline’s Charlie Farmer who went on to win the championship, but Montez finished the tournament on a high note winning the fifth-place match with a pin in 1:42.

Galesburg Triangular

The Maple Leafs earned dual wins against Galesburg and Limestone at Galesburg High School on Jan. 15.

Against Galesburg, Geneseo collected five pins and earned a 50-24 victory over the host Silver Streaks.

Blaser earned a 3-2 victory in overtime in a tight match at 285 pounds against the Streaks’ Cody Thomas.

Carson Raya earned a win at 106 pounds with a pin in 1:34, and Montez finished the 113-pound match with a pin in 2:41.

Erdman claimed a victory by pin in 4:18 at 152 pounds, and State won the 170-pound match with a pin in 2:48.

Mooney earned a win with a pin at 195 pounds in 1:20, and Clay DeBaillie earned a 14-0 win by major decision at 132 pounds, and Bruce Moore scored a 12-4 win by major decision at 138 pounds.

The Leafs’ Stohl claimed a 7-2 win by decision at 220 pounds.

Against Limestone, Geneseo tallied four victories by pin and captured a 42-25 victory.

Raya won the 106-pound match with a pin in 21 seconds, and Moore finished the 138-pound match with a pin in 1:54.

Erdman powered his way to a pin at 152 pounds in 1:47, and Stohl claimed a victory by pin at 220 pounds in 3:33.

Hornback notched a 9-2 win by decision at 126 pounds, and Mooney captured a 10-6 victory at 195 pounds.