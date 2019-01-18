The Geneseo boys’ bowling team competed at the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference meet and advanced Justin Ford and Kyle Cones to the sectional tournament.

The Geneseo boys’ bowling team competed at the Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference meet and advanced Justin Ford and Kyle Cones to the sectional tournament.

NIB 12 Conference meet

The Maple Leafs finished sixth at the NIB 12 Conference meet, and Geneseo finished third in the conference on the season.

In their second season competing as a team, Geneseo rolled to a team score of 6354.

The Leafs’ Cones left his mark finishing fourth with a 1310 six-game series at Illinois Valley Super Bowl in Peru on Jan. 9.

A senior, Cones earned the highest finish in Geneseo’s young history and Geneseo’s team finish was also the best in school history.

Cones’ second game of the meet was a 290, and he added games of 216 and 239.

The Maple Leafs’ Sebastian Einfeldt closed out the meet with a 214 game, and he finished 22nd with a pinfall of 1107.

Logan Munoz finished with a 912 five-game series, and Ford finished with an 835 five-game series.

Alex McAvoy rolled his way to a 634 four-game series to finish 45th, and Kaden Splear finished with a 452 three-game series to finish 49th.

Tyler Durnell finished 50th with a 410 three-game series, and Aidan Grafft rolled a 694 four-game series.

Sycamore was the overall team champion with a pinfall of 7270, and LaSalle-Peru’s Landen Miller was the individual champion with a 1438 series.

Freeport Regional

The Maple Leafs’ Cones and Ford advanced individually at Four Seasons Bowling Center in Freeport on Jan. 12.

Cones finished ninth overall with a 1221 six-game total, and Ford finished 21st overall with an 1117 series.

Ford had the eighth best game of the meet rolling a 247, and Cones had the 15th best single game with a 235.

With the top four teams advancing to sectionals, Geneseo finished seventh in the team standings with a 5234.

Cones and Ford advance to the Jefferson Sectional held at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Saturday, Jan. 19.

The top seven individuals reach the state meet held at St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon starting on Friday, Jan. 25.