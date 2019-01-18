The Geneseo gymnastics team hosted their annual invite at the Geneseo Community Center on Jan. 12.

The Lady Leafs’ Evie Wilson finished third in the all-around competition with a score of 28.4, and DeKalb’s Sam Keating won the title with a 35.25.

Geneseo finished just 23.8 points behind DeKalb for the team title.

A sophomore, Wilson finished with Geneseo’s best score on the uneven bars finishing fifth with a score of 6.5.

Geneseo’s Alexys Johnson finished fourth in the all-around with a 28.3.

A senior, Alexys has a solid senior day performance earning Geneseo’s best finish in the vault with an 8.1.

The Lady Leafs’ Grace Girten finished fifth in the all-around with a 27.9.

A sophomore, Girten finished with Geneseo’s best performance in the floor competition finishing with a 7.4.

Emma Heller landed sixth in the all-around with a score of 27.2.

A junior, Heller had her highest finish in the floor competition with a 7.3.

Geneseo’s Brynn Johnson finished seventh in the all-around with a 26.6.

A junior, Brynn tied for seventh in the vault with a 7.8, and she finished with a tie for seventh during the floor competition 7.2.

In the JV competition, Geneseo’s top JV squad earned the team title with Reagan Lommell grabbing the all-around title with a 29.5.

Lommell was the top finisher for her performance on the uneven bars with a 6.8, and she won the floor competition with a score of 7.5.

GHS’ Taylor VanDeVoorde finished fourth in the all-around with a 26.4.

A freshman, VanDeVoorde tied for second place on the vault with a score of 8.0.

Caylie Hessler earned a fifth-place finish in the all-around with a 25.5.

A junior, Hessler’s floor routine earned her a runner-up finish with a score of 7.0.

Abby Krebs earned sixth in the all-around with a 25.3.

A freshman, Krebs earned a score of 7.9 to finish in third-place for her vault routine.

Taylor Smith landed a seventh-place finish in the all-around with a 21.9.

A junior, Smith tied for second place in the vault with a score of 8.0.

Sarah Korthals and Hanna Carlson each had a solid finish on vault with a 7.7, and Eryn VanKlaveren wasn’t far behind with a 7.6 vault score.

Claire Hofer earned a 7.4 score for her vault performance, and Ava Williams earned a 5.7 score for her floor routine.

Mallory Setser earned a 3.6 for her performance on the balance beam, and Emma Miller finished with a 6.0 for her floor routine.