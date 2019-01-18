The Lady Leafs’ bowling team competed at the Moline Invite, and competed in duals against Moline and LaSalle-Peru.

Moline Invite

The Lady Leafs finished fourth as a team (5101) at the Moline Invite, and Emily Pobanz earned a fourth-place individual finish at High Land Park Bowl on Jan. 12.

A senior, Geneseo’s Pobanz rolled her way to a 1210 six-game series and she rolled the fifth best single game at the invite with a 238.

The Leafs’ Madison Holevoet had a solid series finishing with a 1069, and Jenah Hart finished with a 959 series.

GHS’ Delaney Ostrowski rolled her way to a 932 series, and Karis Ostrowski finished with a 931 series.

Bowling powerhouse Rockford Harlem won the team title with a 5935, and Ashlyn Burkeybile from United Township earned individual honors with a 1304 series.

In the JV competition, Geneseo (4696) finished runner-up to Harlem (5271) for the team title.

Geneseo’s Adi Hernandez-Nesbitt finished third individually with a 1057 six-game series, and Hernandez-Nesbitt had the third highest JV single game (214).

Breann Keller finished eighth with a 990 series, and Miranda Roemer wasn’t far back with a 975 series.

Geneseo’s Grace Moore rolled her way to an 890 series, and Emma Kass tallied a 551 four-game series.

The Lady Leafs’ Mary Thomas finished with a 233 two-game series.

Geneseo at Moline

The Lady Leafs hosted Senior Night against Moline but were defeated 3124-2964 at Lee’s Lanes on Jan. 14.

Pobanz led the way with a 539 three-game series for Geneseo, and Keller came through with a 529 series.

Hernandez-Nesbitt wasn’t far back with a 510 series, and Delaney finished with a 478 series.

Holevoet rolled a 465 series, and Karis finished with a 443 series.

In the JV competition, Geneseo earned a 2531-2365 victory over the Maroons.

Hart finished with the high JV series with a 538, and Roemer finished with a 443.

Kass tallied a pinfall of 429, and Rachel Vondra finished with a 386 series.

Thomas rolled to a 379 series, and Emily Henson finished with a 356 series.

LaSalle-Peru at Geneseo

The Lady Leafs put together a solid team total to earn a 3235-3101 victory over the Lady Cavaliers at Lee’s Lanes on Jan. 15.

Pobanz rolled her way to a 586 three-game series with games of 216 and 204.

A senior, Delaney rolled her way to a 571 series with games of 200 and 202.

Holevoet rolled a 534 series, and Keller finished with a 525 series.

Hart tallied a 514 series, and Hernandez-Nesbitt finished with a 514 series.

The Lady Leafs’ next dual will be against Rochelle will be held at T-Byrd Lanes on Tuesday, Jan. 22 starting at 4 p.m.