The Geneseo boys’ basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Rochelle and stumbled in the second half against Rock Island.

Geneseo at Rochelle

The Maple Leafs struggled in the final two minutes and couldn’t complete a comeback win on the road.

With several lead changes in the final minutes, the Hubs earned a 71-68 victory at Rochelle High School on Jan. 11.

“It was a growth game,” Geneseo Coach Brad Storm said. “We could have won, but we have to learn how to make the winning plays. Instead, (Rochelle’s) experienced guys like (Johnny) Beck made the winning plays. I was proud of how we competed, came back and put ourselves in position to win.”

Storm saw the Maple Leafs’ rotation of players all make big contributions but still make mistakes which come from playing such a young lineup.

Geneseo trailed by as much as 13 in the third quarter, but the Maple Leafs battled back to take a 57-56 lead before the start of the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs’ Isaiah Rivera was dynamic scoring a game-high 39 points.

However, Beck was able to score 32 points for Rochelle and negate some of Rivera’s impact.

Geneseo’s Jacob McConnell and Anthony Pierce each chipped in four points in the fourth quarter.

Jacob finished with 13 points, and Pierce finished with 10 points.

The Maple Leafs’ Kade Ariano, Tim Lehman and Joseph McConnell each scored two points.

Geneseo at Rock Island

The Maple Leafs built a first-quarter lead and established they could play with the Rocks.

However, Geneseo became their own worst enemy at times falling 62-40 at Rock Island High School on Jan. 15.

Geneseo’s Rivera started the game on a roll making a pair of long 3-pointers and adding a pair of dunks to score 14 points in the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs great start gave them an 18-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, but Rock Island found their footing in the second quarter outscoring Geneseo 19-4 to take a 31-22 halftime advantage.

Rocky played inspired in the second half outscored Geneseo 25-9 in the third quarter.

Rivera finished the game with 18 points, six rebounds three steal and four assists, and Jacob finished with seven points and four boards.

Geneseo’s Ariano snatched six rebounds and added three blocks, and Lehman finished with four points and three rebounds.

P.J. Moser tallied four rebounds and two points, and Nathan VanDeWoestyne finished with two points and two rebounds.

Kyle Traphagan made a 3-pointer, and Joseph and Pierce each finished with two points.