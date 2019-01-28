The Maple Leafs’ Kyle Cones fell just short of becoming the first Geneseo bowler to reach the state tournament.

Cones and Justin Ford had their seasons come to an end at the Jefferson Sectional Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Jan. 19.

In the midst of a tough sectional to advance from, Cones was 37 pins shy of advancing to state after finishing with a 1278 six-game series.

A senior, Cones was up and down during the first three games but a 279 game put him in the thick of earning one of the seven individual state berths.

Cones finished the sectional strong with games of 226, 220 and 200.

While Cones’ series would have been enough to qualify at two of the four other sectional tournaments, he fell short of matching the 1315 final qualifying spot.

A sophomore, Ford earned solid experience in his first sectional competition finishing with an 1105 series.

After a tough opening three games, Ford responded with his best game of the day rolling a 245 to start the second three-game set.