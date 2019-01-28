The Lady Leafs' basketball team stormed their way to the Kewanee MLK Tournament title for the second consecutive season.

Geneseo vs. Kewanee

The Lady Leafs pulled away with a huge third quarter to burst the Boilermakers 68-45 at the National Guard Armory in Kewanee on Jan. 18.

With Geneseo leading 25-20 at halftime, the Lady Leafs built a huge cushion outscoring Kewanee 28-15 after the halftime break to take a 53-35 lead.

Geneseo’s Maddi Barickman heated up from beyond the arc making five 3-pointers and she finished with a game-high 16 points.

A freshman, Ali Rapps made an impact after earning floor time with the varsity team.

Rapps scored 13 points in the second half to help ignite the Geneseo offense, and Abbi Barickman had a solid game finishing with 11 points.

Kammie Ludwig tallied eight points, and Hannah Himmelman finished with seven points.

Josie Brown and Keeli Frerichs each scored six points, and Adia Raya made 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Geneseo vs. Bureau Valley

The Lady Leafs’ offense continued to find new life defeating the Storm 74-43 on Jan. 20.

With Geneseo trailing 10-9 after the first quarter, the Lady Leafs pulled away outscoring BV 25-7 in the second quarter to take a 34-17 halftime lead.

Geneseo continued to perform well in the second half scoring 40 points to close out the game.

Maddi finished with a game-high 21 points including five 3-pointers, and Ludwig continued to be on a roll on offense scoring 17 points.

Frerichs tacked on eight points, and Himmelman finished with six points.

Abbi tallied five points, and Rapps finished with three points.

Geneseo’s Kaitlyn Webster and Lauren Pardoe each scored four points.

The Leafs’ Eden McAvoy, Raya and Brown each scored two points.

Geneseo vs. Orion

Geneseo put an end to any idea about an upset earning a 59-21 victory in the championship game on Jan. 20.

The Lady Leafs outscored the Chargers 26-6 in the first quarter, and Geneseo held a 42-13 lead by halftime.

Maddi continued to rain down 3-pointers making three from beyond the arc and finishing with a game-high 13 points.

Ludwig tallied 11 points, and Brown finished with seven points.

Geneseo’s Abbi Barickman, Webster and Himmelman each finished with six points.

The Lady Leafs’ Raya, Frerichs, Pardoe McAvoy and Anna Pierce each finished with two points.