The Geneseo girls’ bowling team competed in a dual against Rock Island and earned a third-place finish at the MLK Bowling Invite.

Geneseo at Rock Island

The Lady Leafs were stopped just short of earning a win against the Lady Rocks falling 3293-3232 on Jan. 17.

Geneseo’s Emily Pobanz rolled her way to a dual meet best 621 three-game series, and she tallied single games of 243 and 220.

The Lady Leafs’ Jenah Hart wasn’t far back with a 592 series, and she rolled games of 234 and 212.

Delaney Ostrowski tallied a 555 series with a 213 game, and Karis Ostrowski finished with a 505 series.

Breann Keller notched a 482 series, and Madison Holevoet finished with a 479 series.

In the JV competition, Geneseo nabbed a 2650-2608 victory over Rock Island.

The Lady Leafs’ Emma Kass rolled her way to a team-best 478 three-game series, and Grace Moore finished with a 442 series.

Miranda Roemer tallied a 441 series, and Jenna Morrone finished with a 435 series.

Adi Hernandez-Nesbitt managed a 430 series, and Mary Thomas finished with a 424 series.

MLK Bowling Invite

The Lady Leafs’ Pobanz finished runner-up individually and Geneseo finished third (5163) in the team standings at the Sterling MLK Invite at Blackhawk Lanes on Jan. 21.

A senior, Pobanz finished the invite with an 1149 six-game series, and she started the meet with a 214 game which would end up being the ninth best single game of the meet.

A freshman, Geneseo’s Holevoet rolled her way to a 1064 series with singles games of 204 and 202.

Karis tallied a 1042 series, and she had the seventh-best single game of the tournament with a 217.

Delaney finished with a 992 series, and Hart rolled her way to a 916 series.

Host Sterling won the team title with a 5374 team total, and Dixon’s Allison Bay earned the individual crown with an 1175 series.

In the JV competition, Geneseo finished runner-up (4010) in the team standings, and the Lady Leafs’ Moore finished sixth with a 901 six-game series.

A junior, Moore had the best single game in JV competition rolling a 202 single game.

Keller finished in seventh place with an 846 series, and Hernandez-Nesbitt finished with a 700 five-game series.

Kass tallied a 680 five-game series, and Roemer finished with a 579 five-game series.

Geneseo’s Morrone finished with 304 four game series.