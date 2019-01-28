The Geneseo gymnastics team competed at the Glenbard South Triangular on Jan. 16.

The Lady Leafs’ Reagan Lommell finished runner-up in the all-around with a final score of 32.15 just a few points behind the overall champion Sammi Keating (34.85) from DeKalb.

A freshman, Lommell had her best finish in the vault with a third-place score of 8.35, and she finished with team-best finishes for her routines on the balance beam (7.7) and floor (7.7).

Geneseo’s Alexys Johnson earned fourth with a 28.1 final score in the all-around.

A senior, Alexys nabbed a score of 8.25 for her vault performance.

The Leafs’ Caylie Hessler finished fifth in the all-around with a 27.85.

A junior, Hessler earned Geneseo’s best finish on the uneven bars scoring a 6.45.

Emma Heller finished sixth with an all-around score of 26.9.

A junior, Heller tallied a 7.8 for her vault performance.

Brynn Johnson finished seventh in the all-around posting a score of 26.15.

A junior, Brynn notched a score of 8.3 for her vault performance.

In the JV competition, GHS’ Taylor VanDeVoorde finished with the Lady Leafs’ best all-around score (8.3).

A freshman, VanDeVoorde scored a team-best 8.3 for her vault routine.

Abby Krebs scored a 24.4 in the all-around, and her highest finish was 7.8 for her vault performance.

Taylor Smith finished with an all-around score of 22.45, and her highest finish with a 7.55 for her vault routine.

Claire Hofer finished with a 7.0 for her performance on vault, and Ava Williams finished with a 4.0 score for her routine on the uneven bars.

Hanna Carlson notched a 2.8 for her performance on the balance beam, and Haylee Krebs finished with a 6.4 score on floor.

Eryn VanKlaveren tallied a 7.1 score for her vault performance.