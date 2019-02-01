The Geneseo girls’ bowling team finished 12th at the Dixon Bowling Invite held at Plum Hollow Family Center on Jan. 26.

Emily Pobanz lead the way for the Lady Leafs with an 1168 six-game series.

A senior, Pobanz finished with games of 227, 206 and 221.

Geneseo’s Jenah Hart tallied a 962 series, and Karis Ostrowski finished with a 946 series.

The Maple Leafs’ Delaney Ostrowski rolled her way to 911 series, and Madison Holevoet finished with a five-game series of 702.

Geneseo’s Breann Keller added a 189 series.

Geneseo’s Emma Kass finished with an 896 series with the Pacer squad.

The Geneseo girls’ bowling team will compete in the Moline Regional held at Highland Park Bowl in Moline on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m.