The Lady Leafs girls’ bowling team competed in the final Northern Illinois Big 12 Conference meet and competed in the Moline Regional.

NIB 12 Conference meet

Geneseo finished fifth (5748) in the team competition, and Emily Pobanz finished 13th individually earning a spot on the NIB 12 All-Conference team on Feb. 1 in DeKalb.

A senior, Pobanz finished the conference meet with a six-game series of 1106.

Combining her dual season total with her NIB 12 tournament finish, Pobanz garnered the 10th most points in the conference to earn a place on the all-conference team.

Geneseo’s Breann Keller had one of her best performances at the conference meet.

A sophomore, Keller rolled her way to a 15th-place finish with a 1051 series.

The Lady Leafs’ Jenah Hart landed 24th with a 993 series, and Karis Ostrowski tallied a 913 series to finish 33rd.

The Lady Leafs’ Delaney Ostrowski managed a pinfall of 908 to earn a 34th-place finish, and Emma Kass finished with a 281 two-game series.

Adi Hernandez-Nesbitt finished with a two-game series of 273, and Madison Holevoet finished with a two-game series of 223.

Sycamore won the conference team title (6993), and Sycamore’s Maddie Lathrop earned the individual title with a 1315 series.

Moline Regional

The Lady Leafs finished one place shy of earning a team berth to the sectional, but Geneseo had four individuals advance to the sectional round.

With the top four teams advancing to the sectional round, Geneseo (5112) finished fifth falling 289 pins shy of fourth place LaSalle-Peru (5401) at Highland Park Bowl in Moline.

After a solid first three games where the Lady Leafs’ averaged 894, Geneseo hit a stumbling block with a 740 game to start the second three-game set.

GHS’ Karis Ostrowski, Delaney Ostrowski, Pobanz and Hart qualified individually for the Minooka Sectional at Echo Bowling Lanes in Morris on Saturday, Feb. 9.

With the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team to move on to sectionals, Geneseo’s Karis earned a 12th-place finish with a 1072 six-game series.

Pobanz finished 17th with a 1051 series, and Hart tallied a 1044 series to earn an 18th-place finish.

Delaney landed in 21st place with a 1030 series, and Keller finished with a 776 five-game series.

A freshman, Holevoet added a 139 game for the Lady Leafs.

Sterling won the team title with a 5473 team total, and Rock Island’s Heather Motley finished as the individual champion with a 1271 series.

The quartet of Geneseo bowlers will strive to become the first to reach the state bowling tournament in school history.