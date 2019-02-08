The Lady Leafs’ basketball team buried Morris 62-23 on the court on Feb. 4.

Geneseo set the tone early ending the first quarter leading 20-3, and the Lady Leafs expanded their lead to 43-12 by halftime.

The Lady Leafs’ Maddi Barickman showed her range knocking down three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 15 points all in the first half.

All 13 players who dressed for Geneseo saw game action, and 11 different Lady Leafs players scored in the game.

Geneseo’s Keeli Frerichs scored eight points, and Ali Rapps finished with seven points.

The Lady Leafs’ Hannah Himmelman and Kammie Ludwig each scored six points, and Kaitlyn Webster finished with five points.

Taylor DeSplinter tallied four points, and Josie Brown chipped in two points.

Abbi Barickman drained a 3-pointer, and Geneseo’s Lauren Pardoe and Eden McAvoy each finished with three points.

The Lady Leafs’ basketball team is the No. 2 seed in the IVC subsectional, and Geneseo will host the Class 3A Regional tourney.

The Lady Leafs open regional play on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. Geneseo will play the winner of the quarterfinal between Kewanee (8) vs. Macomb (10).